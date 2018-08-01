Comedian on board

SAVE THE DATE: Hannah Campbell and Erin Brough at the 2016 Mayor's Charity Ball for youth suicide prevention.

SAVE THE DATE: Hannah Campbell and Erin Brough at the 2016 Mayor's Charity Ball for youth suicide prevention. Contributed.

A POPULAR stand-up comedian and entertainer has jumped on board as the master of ceremonies for this month's Mayor's Charity Ball in Moranbah.

Terry Hansen, who is best known for his 15-year stint as the funnyman on Brisbane radio's 97.3FM breakfast show, said he was excited about hosting the black-tie community event next Saturday.

"Having spent a bit of time in Central Queensland and Isaac working on cane farms, where I learned to drive tractors planting cane, I know how passionate the communities are about getting behind a great cause,” he said.

"It's going to be a great night under the stars in Moranbah's Town Square raising money for the Isaac Regional Charity Fund in support of mental health initiatives.”

As founder of the men's health group DadBods, it is an issue close to Hansen's heart.

"We gather each week to train and talk,” he said.

"The more we talk, the better we train.”

Mayor Anne Baker said the charity ball was shaping up to be the biggest night in the event's history.

"We've been working hard to take this year's event to the next level and there will be a few surprises in store for guests,” she said.

"Tickets are selling fast so I wouldn't be waiting until the last minute to grab a seat or a table, as you may be disappointed.

Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ mayors-charity-ball-2018- tickets-46132588815.

Tickets are $125 per person, while tables of 10 are available for $1125.