Comet event back in action for charity

NON-STOP ACTION: The 2017 Comet Benefit Rodeo is set to be bigger and better than previous years.

IT'S THE local rodeo that has to be seen to be believed.

A rodeo not only set on bringing the best cowboys and cowgirls to Comet, but also devoted to making the lives of kids better.

Comet Benefit Rodeo, to be held tomorrow, will again raise money for Camp Quality. There's no doubt, 21 years after it first began, the rodeo is stronger than ever.

Committee president Wayne McGhee said since it began, the rodeo had raised more than $100,000 for the charity. The donations have assisted children and their families affected by cancer in the Central Highlands area.

"Because it raises money for Camp Quality, we get great support from competitors. They really make the extra effort to come,” he said.

"Every year our goal is to raise $10,000, with everything out of the total profit going to Camp Quality.”

Mr McGhee said in terms of competitors, this year would be "bigger than previous years”.

"It gets bigger every year,” he said.

"A lot of southern competitors come up for the event.”

And this year will be no exception.

"The Emerald area is very rich in talent in the rodeo industry, a lot of Australia's best, which are topped up by interstate competitors coming up,” Mr McGhee said.

Among the talent to shine at the rodeo is local Kym Ash, who set an Australian record for breakaway roping in front of her home crowd in 2014. This year she will return to the event to try and reclaim the title.

But it's also the stock that make a rodeo, and Mr McGhee said, again this year, visitors and competitors would be treated to "great bucking stock”.

"The bulls are a crowd favourite,” he said. "The bulls always buck at Comet, it's a good arena for it.

"This year, Trevor and Tony Dunne, from Duaringa, will also supply the bucking bull of the year.”

Mr McGhee said the event also had a great family atmosphere.

"With the hill and the grass area, it's a very family orientated rodeo,” he said.

"Families can bring their blankets and sit on the hill and watch the show.”

While there are too many amazing memories to choose from, Mr McGhee said one of his fondest moments of the rodeo was when the crowd stuck it out through bad weather.

"In 2001 we had three inches of rain two minutes before the rodeo started,” he said. "Not one person went home. Everyone sat in the rain and watched it.”

Mr McGhee has been a part of the rodeo since it started and president for the past 12 years and said the support from the community was always a buzz.

"Over the last 21 years, we've had great support. As a committee we are very proud of our community,” he said.

"We are always excited to see the kids get off the bus and see them for the day.

"The competitors have really embraced the Camp Quality side of it.”

With some of the best industry talent on show tomorrow, the rodeo is a not-to-be-missed event.

Throughout the event there will also be a bar and canteen available, with entertainment until late after the rodeo. All the action will take place at the Comet Show Grounds from 11am, where spectators will be treated to the time events throughout the afternoon.

The main event will then start at 6pm. Don't miss out on this spectacular rodeo.

Not only will you see some of the best cowgirls and cowboys in the country, but you will be putting smiles on kids' faces.

Fast facts

-Where: Comet Show Grounds

-When: May 27

-Gates open: 11am

-Timed events: From 11am

-Main performance: 6pm

-Cost: Adults (12 and over)- $10, children and pensioners - free

-What's on: Entertainment, bar, canteen

-More information: Facebook, Comet Benefit Rodeo