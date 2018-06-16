Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

There was so much to see and do at this year's Emerald Show.

THIS year's Central Highlands' shows circuit welcomed a new venue to the region.

The Comet Show officially joined the line-up this year as part of the traditional Central Highlands circuit.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said he attended functions at each show and was honoured to be asked to officially open the Comet Show.

"Each of the show venues were a credit to their respective committees and volunteers and in many cases council staff,” he said.

"I enjoyed the exhibitors in photography in Emerald, flower arranging in Springsure, young judges in Capella, and the dog trials in Comet.

"Every show provided wonderful entertainment, and an opportunity for many to participate and display skills and livestock and I applaud the incredible enthusiasm that committees have for the future and new attractions to add to their events.”

President of the Emerald Show Society Jess Crawford said a record number of people attended this year's show.

"This year's Emerald Agricultural Show was amazing, the atmosphere was electrifying,” she said.

"Feedback from young families who attended our show and experienced everything it has to offer said there was so much to see and do. People loved it and said they will be back again next year.”

Next year will be Emerald's 90th Agricultural Show; committee members have started planning to make it a year to remember.