Menu
Login
There was so much to see and do at this year's Emerald Show.
There was so much to see and do at this year's Emerald Show. Aden Stokes
News

Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

16th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

THIS year's Central Highlands' shows circuit welcomed a new venue to the region.

The Comet Show officially joined the line-up this year as part of the traditional Central Highlands circuit.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said he attended functions at each show and was honoured to be asked to officially open the Comet Show.

"Each of the show venues were a credit to their respective committees and volunteers and in many cases council staff,” he said.

"I enjoyed the exhibitors in photography in Emerald, flower arranging in Springsure, young judges in Capella, and the dog trials in Comet.

"Every show provided wonderful entertainment, and an opportunity for many to participate and display skills and livestock and I applaud the incredible enthusiasm that committees have for the future and new attractions to add to their events.”

President of the Emerald Show Society Jess Crawford said a record number of people attended this year's show.

"This year's Emerald Agricultural Show was amazing, the atmosphere was electrifying,” she said.

"Feedback from young families who attended our show and experienced everything it has to offer said there was so much to see and do. People loved it and said they will be back again next year.”

Next year will be Emerald's 90th Agricultural Show; committee members have started planning to make it a year to remember.

2018 shows central highlands show circuit
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    News Local family faces the fight of a lifetime, a fight against childhood leukaemia.

    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    News Local Basketball team is on the rise

    Best in the region

    Best in the region

    News CQ News takes out top awards

    Musician returns to CQ

    Musician returns to CQ

    News Honest song writing with country vibe.

    Local Partners