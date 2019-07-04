Committee looks for members

WE WANT YOU: Cr Alan McIndoe (left) and Lyn Brown (second from right), pictured with Jodie Murphy from Emerald Brothers and CHRC CEO Scott Mason, are encouraging people to join the Game Plan Advisory Committee.

WE WANT YOU: Cr Alan McIndoe (left) and Lyn Brown (second from right), pictured with Jodie Murphy from Emerald Brothers and CHRC CEO Scott Mason, are encouraging people to join the Game Plan Advisory Committee. Isaac Regional Council

DO YOU want to play an active role in shaping the future of sports and recreation in the region?

Central Highlands Regional Council's Game Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) is looking for new members.

Committee chair Councillor Alan McIndoe said it was a great opportunity for anyone with involvement and keen interest in the sport and recreation community.

"Members will sit at the table with council stakeholders to provide advice on sport and recreation matters including facility access, use, maintenance, improvement and renewal,” Cr McIndoe said.

"It is a fantastic way to contribute to decision making and represent the sporting community in the region.

"Suitable candidates will have a broad understanding of the local sport and recreation community and the ability to represent a broad range of views, along with the willingness to actively participate and attend meetings and functions.”

Lyn Brown from the Central Highlands cricket community has been a GPAC member from the start and said new members could come on board with a lot of the hard yards done.

"There is still so much to do and to me, what is left is the exciting bit, getting clubs and associations tenure, guidelines as to their and council's responsibilities and above all helping to keep GPAC and council on track to be able to deliver on promises,” Ms Brown said.

"It would be great to see representation from different types of sports and from smaller areas of the region.”

She said the best qualities new members could bring were a can-do attitude, the ability to speak their mind and openness to new ideas.

"It would be nice to see someone with club governance background, but it would be just as useful to see a passionate coach or player come on board - someone willing to see the bigger picture beyond their own sport or activity and beyond their own location in the Central Highlands.”

The committee has one vacant position to fill. Applications should be made via an expression of interest form available on the council's website, at your local council office or library or by email to enquiries@chrc.qld.gov.au.