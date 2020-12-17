Boxer fights $400 fine over orange traffic light

One of Australia's best young boxers, a gold medallist at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, has hired a barrister to fight a $400 traffic ticket all the way to the top.

Yatala resident Skye Nicolson, 25, was charged on May 26 this year at Kingston Rd, Kingston, with failing to stop for a yellow traffic light before reaching the stop line, a traffic offence punishable in Queensland by a $400 fine and the loss of three demerit points.

In Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday, defence counsel Wayne Tolton requested a four-week adjournment and indicated Ms Nicolson intended to fight the charge, which is contained within the Transport Operations (Road Use Management - Road Rules) Regulation 2009.

According to s57, "A driver who is approaching, or at, traffic lights showing a yellow traffic light must stop if there is a stop line at or near the traffic lights and the driver can stop safely before reaching the stop line - as near as practicable to, and before reaching, the stop line."

2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medallist boxer Skye Nicolson, 25, leaving Beenleigh Magistrates Court with barrister Wayne Tolton on Thursday, December 17. Picture: Alex Treacy

Mr Tolton requested the charge be moved to the review court in ordered for him to make a submission and for police prosecutions provide the video footage they will rely on.

Ms Nicolson has no criminal or traffic history, the court heard.

The charge will be mentioned again on February 10 next year.

In addition to her gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, Ms Nicolson also won bronze at the 2016 AIBA Womens World Championship and was Australian National Champion in 2009, 2011 - 2013, and 2016 - 2019.

Ms Nicolson is a prolific social media user with her Instagram, which has more than 20,000 followers, featuring regular pictures of her training, sipping cocktails and snorkelling.

