Communities back their local champions

A RECORD 121 nominations have been received for the 2020 Isaac region Australia Day Awards as residents endeavour to recognise the local champion, quiet achiever or unsung hero.

The impressive field of nominees for regional awards included 29 outstanding local residents nominated for Citizen of the Year, 13 young achievers for Young Citizen of the Year and 17 Community Event of the Year nominees.

In an Isaac first, the new Corporate Community Contribution of the Year received nine nominations.

Mayor Anne Baker said, on top of the regional award nominees, a further 87 were nominated for local award medallions in Sport, Culture and Arts Achievement and Community Business.

“The outstanding number of nominees this year is only outdone by the calibre of those nominated,” she said.

“Reading about the incredible contributions our Isaac residents, organisations and businesses make is nothing short of inspiring and reflects the pure people power which drives the communities of the region.”

Mayor Baker said the annual Isaac region Australia Day Awards continued to acknowledge and recognise some of the region’s most extraordinary residents.

“It is one of my greatest pleasures each year to be able to recognise the exceptional people, groups and businesses through these awards,” she said.

“The awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local champions.

“On behalf of Council and the Isaac community, I congratulate every nominee and extend our thanks and appreciation for everything that you do to make your community a great place to live.”

In addition to regional and local awards, a Mayor’s Award is also presented in each community to recognise outstanding achievement.

Winners of the regional and local awards will be announced at the Australia Day community events on Sunday, January 26.