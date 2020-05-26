Communities to lead the annual arts celebrations

CELEBRATE: Central Highlands region will celebrate the arts with the annual Arts around August campaign.

THE region’s annual arts celebrations will look a little different this year with the community leading the charge and coronavirus restrictions in place.

From workshops to art awards and exhibitions, Central Highlands Regional Council is seeking registrations for events to fill the calendar in and around August with everything art.

Each year, the Arts around August campaign promotes the diversity of the Central Highlands’ thriving arts and culture sector through supporting local community projects and their development.

CHRC general manager communities John McDougall said this year’s Arts around August might look a little different but social distancing should not stop the annual campaign.

“From workshops to art awards and exhibitions, every August the Central Highlands celebrates the arts,” he said.

“This year we think it would make sense to focus on online activities or socially distanced public showcases, but we’re giving it back to our talented artists and art lovers to come up with creative ideas to celebrate arts in the Central Highlands.”

The program usually offers an assortment of exciting events and workshops right across the Central Highlands and this year must comply with social distancing requirements.

Council encourages art lovers to hold their own community events to showcase the talent across the region.

Individuals and groups can register their events via council’s website before registrations close on July 1.

Council will promote all registered events from July 7 and Arts around August will kick off from August 1.