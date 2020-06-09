Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30am.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30am.
News

Community centre shed destroyed by fire

by Emily Halloran
9th Jun 2020 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHED at a Gold Coast community centre has been destroyed after a fire broke out early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Ormeau Community Centre on Cuthbert Road in Ormeau shortly after 3.30am

It's understood the blaze started in a stand-alone shed at the back of the centre.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said when firefighters arrived the 3m by 5m storage shed was well engulfed by flames.

No one was present at the scene when emergency services arrived.

The blaze was under control by 3.55am and was extinguished just after 4am.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Queensland Police are investigating.

community centre fire ormeau

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online workouts could be here to stay after COVID-19

        premium_icon Online workouts could be here to stay after COVID-19

        News Home workouts and online coaching could become permanent features of gym business models.

        Transport services increase as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Transport services increase as restrictions ease

        News The Emerald train station is one of many across the state to reopen its doors with...

        Underground off limits at Grosvenor as gas levels rise

        premium_icon Underground off limits at Grosvenor as gas levels rise

        Breaking Decision made to restrict people from entering section

        New proposed Bowen Basin mine to create 100 jobs

        premium_icon New proposed Bowen Basin mine to create 100 jobs

        Business Plan includes priority to source local FIFO and DIDO workforce for project 35km...