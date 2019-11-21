Community competes for the best Christmas display

ENTRIES have opened for the 2019 Isaac region Christmas Lights competition, giving community members the chance to compete for the best, most festive front yard and house displays.

Isaac Regional Council is encouraging residents to raise the bar on their creativity along with raising Christmas lights and decorations on homes and businesses in local communities.

Mayor Anne Baker said the annual Christmas tradition provides an opportunity for our community to show their festive spirit to light up their community and create some magical Christmas memories.

“The annual Christmas Lights competition provides an opportunity to get involved, meet the neighbours and spread some sparkle, joy and fun throughout our towns,” she said.

“Many of our Isaac residents and business owners spend a great deal of time and effort creating engaging light displays that delight both children and adults alike.

“The Christmas Lights Competition is once again open to residents in Clermont, Dysart, Glenden, Middlemount, Moranbah, Nebo and on the Isaac Coast,” she said.

Council will also partner with Dysart Community Support Group, Moranbah’s community radio station 4RFM, the Carmila Christmas tree Committee and Clermont’s Scripture Union to co-ordinate the competition in those towns.

“Our partnerships with these valuable community organisations are a welcome change to the co-ordination of the competition with Council remaining the major sponsor across the Isaac region,” Mayor Baker said.

“The Christmas lights competition aims to develop a sense of connectedness and generate some fun and festive community spirit. We are thrilled to continue the tradition this year,” she said.

Information about closing dates, judging times and prizes for each community are available on Council’s website.

Residents wishing to light up their local competition by entering their home or business can find all the details at www.isaac.qld.gov.au/christmas-lights-competition or by contacting one of the listed community organisations.

Special guests and Council representatives will judge entries across the region in early December with winners to be announced at community Christmas events throughout the month.