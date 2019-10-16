Community fair kicks off festive season

PLANNING for the fete that “starts the silly season” is ramping up with fewer than three weeks left before the festivities begin, says fair coordinator Laura Clarke.

The 28th rendition of the Catholic Community Fair promises rides, carnival games, food and drink, raffles, a cent sale, and night-long entertainment.

Ms Clarke said it was a great chance for everyone in town to meet up and enjoy themselves.

“It’s an opportunity for the whole community to come together. We get a couple thousand people through the gates each night.

“It’s the one event that everyone comes to, because there’s something for everyone.”

She said to expect the regular attractions, plus a few new additions.

There will be Christmas hams on offer, fudge and popcorn preserves, a bake stall, plant stall, amusement rides, a dunking machine to drench school captains, and more.

Younger kids can wander through the sensory Willy Wonka Fun House and trade their golden ticket for a chocolate or lolly pop.

The brave in year three and above have the Freaky Fun House to explore, which Ms Clarke called “a mix between scary and mad scientist”.

Instrumental students from St Patrick’s and Marist College, as well as three dance schools — Emerald Dance Academy, Groove ‘n’ Flow, and DancEdge — will take the stage throughout the night.

Wafting from the food court will be the scent of steaks, burgers, chips, and pork sliders.

And you will need to be quick to taste the Filipino food cooked on-site by families from the parish.

One popular feature with the adults, the bar, will this time be decorated in line with its signature offering, pink gin spritz.

Both the young and the young-at-heart may ride the teacups.

“There’s always a great vibe and cool atmosphere,” Ms Clarke said.

“It’s such a big event that it takes an army of people to bring it together.

“But it’s worth it because it’s a great night.”

The fair is a collaborative effort by St Patrick’s Primary School and parish, St Brigid’s Primary School and Kindergarten, and Marist College.

The fair will be at St Patrick’s Catholic School in Emerald on Friday, November 1, from 5.30pm to late. Entry is free.

Wristbands for unlimited rides are available from the participating schools now or on the night for $32.