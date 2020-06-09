Community fed up with ‘dangerous’ young riders

Moranbah police have charged a number of dangerous dirt bike riders after community members raised concerns. Photo: file

MORANBAH police will visit the town’s high school this week as part of an operation targeting dangerous dirt bike riders.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said Operation Mackay Brice included educational talks at Moranbah schools and an increased police presence in town.

Moranbah police have so far caught multiple offenders on 26 charges with five infringement notices being issued.

The charges include unlicensed driving, driving while unregistered and uninsured, failing to wear a helmet, evasion offences and obstruct police.

Sen-Sgt Dyer said the age of offenders ranged from teenagers to about 25, with a “surprising” amount of people old enough to hold a drivers licence.

“A lot of teenagers are doing the right thing and getting a lift out to the motocross track, but we’re targeting the people taking risks and driving through town,” he said.

“We don’t want a bad traffic accident.”

He said community members had complained about the dangerous manner dirt bikes were being ridden through town.

“The complaints relate to the dangerous manner in which the bikes are being used, the constant noise the bikes are making and the wilful and unnecessary damage that the bikes are causing to sports fields and parks across town.”

He said other road users had also reported near misses between motorbikes and vehicles and pedestrians.

“Moranbah police will continue to provide a high visibility presence at targeted locations throughout town to prevent dirt bikes from being unlawfully used, target any offences committed and maintain the safety of other people using the roads, footpaths, parks and sports areas throughout town.”

“Police want to remind motorbike riders not to use their bikes on roads throughout Moranbah, unless the bikes are registered and insured.”

He also reminded riders only to use a motorbike if licensed and abiding by road riles.

To report dangerous motorbike drivers contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.