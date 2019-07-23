Community gets refresher course on furry friends

DOG SAFETY: Isaac Regional Council rangers Esther Olney and David Couse with Bruce the puggle.

THE people of the Isaac region are being educated in what constitutes responsible dog ownership.

Isaac Regional Council has launched a new campaign, the Paws-itive Blueprint for Responsible Ownership to help dog owners with their legal obligations to their pets following the community's concerns on dog control management in the region.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said now was a great opportunity to help educate the communality further following reported issues relating to dog ownership.

"There's a lot of dog owners and over time we've had issues raised directly with council around the management of dogs,” Cr Baker said.

"That has been a trigger for use to implement an education process.

"The Paws-itive Blueprint for Responsible Dog Ownership is the beginning of that.

"We're using this as an opportunity to be innovative in relation to responsible dog ownership.”

The new campaign features three characters across Isaac Council's website and social media channels; Mary Puppins, Sherlock Bones and Bark Vadar who each provide information on the different aspects of responsible dog ownership.

"Under the Mary Puppins umbrella will be assistance with animal welfare and advice for health checks, exercise and how we can learn to keep our dogs safe.

"Sherlock Bones will oversee community safety such as dog attacks, excessive barking and nuisance animals.

"Bark Vadar will assist in reminding all of our residents what their obligations are such as registration, microchipping and keeping our dogs enclosed in the yard.”

To access the Paws-itive Blueprint for Responsible Dog Ownership campaign, residents can visit the Isaa council's website or visit their local Council office.