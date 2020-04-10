Community grant ensures art club’s financial survival

Emerald Pottery Club received an $8000 from Central Highlands Regional Council, which has been used to install airconditioning at the club house.

AN EMERALD arts group will soon extend its reach and maintain summer classes with the help of a community grant.

Emerald Pottery Club recently received $8000 from the Central Highlands Regional Council Community Improvement Grant 2020.

Lorelei Tuohy said, previously, the club was forced to close for a three to four-month period each year because of the summer heat.

Thanks to the grant, she said, that would no longer be an issue with the installation of two split system airconditioners into the studio on Borilla St.

“We have members from diverse groups in the community,” Ms Tuohy said.

“The very young, the much older and groups with many physical challenges attend our club.

“So, having a the aircons will improve our facilities and also give back to our hardworking members to improve this wonderful asset we have in town.”

Members can work all year round thanks to a community grant.

While they might seem like a small contribution, Ms Tuohy said the airconditioners would aid the club’s financial survival.

Fundraising events, workshops and usual classes would now be possible all year round.

“We hold children’s workshops and adult workshops but often over summer it is too hot to host these projects,” Ms Tuohy said.

“We hold children’s birthday parties and were arranging evening gatherings as a way of fundraising and boosting membership as well, and now we can hold these throughout the year.”

Singles and families can learn to throw on the wheel and hand-building techniques at the pottery club’s member nights.

Ms Tuohy said it was a place people of all ages could relax and express themselves, at their own pace.

“And we will get back to it once the Covid-19 pandemic has been sorted in Australia,” she said.

Keep up to date with the club via the Emerald Pottery Club Inc. Facebook page.