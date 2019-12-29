Community grants to provide opportunities for CQ groups

The Moranbah Bulldogs AFL Club are one of many groups across the region to benefit from the Stanmore Coal Isaac Plains Community Grant Program.

SCHOOLS, local groups, clubs and not-for-profit organisations across the region will be able to fund their community initiatives with the Stanmore Coal Isaac Plains Community Grant Program launching in the new year.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available through the program for initiatives that focus on young people in the region, highlight community health and wellbeing, provide opportunities for indigenous engagement or support the environment.

Stanmore Coal General Manager Operations, Bernie O’Neill said the organisation was committed to making a positive contribution to the Isaac region’s economy and community life.

“Schools, local groups, clubs and not-for profits are the heart and soul of regional communities, and their positive initiatives — mostly driven by volunteers — can make a real difference to community wellbeing,” Mr O’Neill said.

“As part of our regional involvement, Stanmore has supported a range of community activities and events which benefit our neighbours and the communities of Moranbah, Nebo, Mackay and nearby rural locations.

“As a result, we are thrilled to have contributed more than $65,000 to over 25 different community organisations since the program began in 2016.

“Past recipients have included Moranbah Highlanders Swim Club, Moranbah & District Support Services and Moranbah State School.”

Another successful grant recipient was the Moranbah Bulldogs AFL Club which received funding earlier this year for footy shorts for its Under 12’s, 14’s and 17’s players.

Club President Stephen Thompson said it was fantastic to have Stanmore Coal on board.

“Merchandise within a club environment can become expensive, and Stanmore’s sponsorship has provided the players with an equal opportunity to play and has allowed our club to present on game day looking professional,” Mr Thompson said.

“It has also helped to build our profile in the community as we grow our club and our sport.”

In addition to community grants, Stanmore Coal also has a marquee available for use at community events, as well as corporate merchandise available for donation to support appropriate fundraising activities.

Applicants can apply through the Standmore Coal website.

Applications will reopen on January 1, 2020 and close on January 31.