Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maureen Piggott will be farewelled on Thursday at a funeral in Gympie after she died in a tragic lawnmower accident at Kin Kin earlier this month. Photo: Contributed
Maureen Piggott will be farewelled on Thursday at a funeral in Gympie after she died in a tragic lawnmower accident at Kin Kin earlier this month. Photo: Contributed
Community

‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

Ashley Carter
14th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELOVED member of the Noosa hinterland community will be farewelled on Thursday after she was killed in a tragic lawnmower accident at Kin Kin earlier this month.

Maureen Piggott died when the ride-on lawnmower she was using on her property rolled on January 4, trapping her beneath it.

>> SMALL TOWN IN SHOCK AFTER TRAGIC LAWNMOWER DEATH

The Kin Kin community is mourning the tragic loss of Maureen Piggott after she died in a ride-on lawnmower accident. Photo: Contributed
The Kin Kin community is mourning the tragic loss of Maureen Piggott after she died in a ride-on lawnmower accident. Photo: Contributed

Ms Piggott's death left a wave of devastation, with many expressing shock and "deep sadness" at the loss of the "beautiful" woman.

The 61-year-old was known for her Broadmeadows alpaca farm and volunteer work at the Kin Kin State School and playgroup.

Close friend Steve Weis said Ms Piggott would be remembered as a "true sharer, a true giver, a community icon, a model of living from the heart and protector of animals, craft and country".

Ms Piggott will be remembered as a much-loved member of the Noosa hinterland community. Photo: Contributed
Ms Piggott will be remembered as a much-loved member of the Noosa hinterland community. Photo: Contributed

"Maureen was an amazing lady, so many people loved her," Jo Jekel said.

"What a beautiful lady inside and out. She will be dearly missed."

A funeral for Ms Piggott will be held on Thursday at 11am at Saint Patrick's Church in Gympie. A wake at the Broadmeadows farm will follow the service at 2.30pm.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

editors picks kin kin lawnmower death maureen piggott
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        premium_icon Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        News Dad of a mine worker, killed in a mining accident on Sunday, is demanding answers to what caused the tragedy that claimed the life of his son and 'best friend'.

        YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        Letters to the Editor ‘The state reluctantly approved Adani’s shonky Black-Throated Finch Management...

        ’Heartache is unbearable’: Killed mine worker identified

        premium_icon ’Heartache is unbearable’: Killed mine worker identified

        News Tragedy as tyre fitter killed in Blackwater mine incident

        Muddy good fun as rain falls across drought-stricken CQ

        premium_icon Muddy good fun as rain falls across drought-stricken CQ

        News Some CQ residents are jumping for joy after healthy rainfalls were recorded.