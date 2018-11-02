Community is more proactive with litter

QUEENSLAND'S eagerly awaited incentive-based Container Refund Scheme - Containers for Change - kick started yesterday.

Containers for Change spokesperson Adam Nicholson said the scheme worked by providing an incentive of 10 cents per eligible item, for which a refund could be collected or a donation made to a charity group.

"It is specifically designed to attract the local knowledge, relationships and goodwill that many businesses have built up in their communities over many years - we are very proud of the number of existing, local businesses joining the Containers For Change network.”

An open tender for the network was held earlier this year, and many organisations have been successful in supplying bins and resources to regional areas. Mackay's Anything Environmental is servicing Nebo, Moranbah, Dysart, Clermont and Middlemount, while Kanga Bins from Rockhampton is servicing Blackwater, Capella, and Springsure, and Return-It is the authorised operator for Emerald.

With her business partner, Jason Mordey, Jo Higgins owns Anything Environmental and said the recycling scheme would benefit all sectors of society, as well as generating huge benefits for the environment.

"We really want everyone to get behind this. We didn't want regional areas to miss out because we're all in this together, and we should all benefit,” she said.

"The potential for the state and for everyone is massive. For school groups and not-for-profit groups and clubs, it's an extra money scheme.”

She said the recyclable material had been generally going into people's bins.

"I think we can get a bit complacent. It's certainly opened my eyes to notice things like when you pull up in a car park and see the garden bed - there's always cans and bottles in there.

"And now I'm thinking in six months' time, we're not going to see that.

"The other day I saw a man riding his bike and he got off and went over to the oval and picked up two bottles.”

She said the scheme would provide an extra incentive to people to collect their own rubbish as well as litter from around their communities.

The Anything Environmental bins - designed similar to a St Vincent de Paul bin - were installed and secured last weekend.

Ms Higgins said people would receive feedback about their recyclables, including how many items were counted and how many items were eligible.

"Schools are jumping on board and handing the whole program over to their students to manage which is a wonderful thing to see,” she said.

"I think this will help shape our future for better environmental practice and I think it's about time.”