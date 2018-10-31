Community mourns tragic death of 'much-loved' plumber

A memorial will be held for Ryan Duffus in Nambucca this Friday.

A memorial will be held for Ryan Duffus in Nambucca this Friday.

THE Nambucca community is in mourning following the tragic death of plumber Ryan Duffus.

A memorial service will be held for Ryan, 26, this Friday from 10am at Lions Lookout, Nambucca Heads.

Ryan, who was working in Perth at the time of his death, was planning to move back to NSW and marry his high school sweetheart Anita Condron next year.

His life was tragically cut short two weeks ago after the trench he was working in at a Mosman Park construction site suddenly began filling with water and mud, believed to be from a burst water main.

According to WAtoday workers frenziedly tried to pull Ryan from the flooding trench, but to no avail.

Ryan Duffus and Anita Condron were set to get married next year. Facebook

Ryan's employer Vivian Plumbing and the Masters Plumbers and Gasfitters Association of WA set up a fundraising page to support the Duffus family with funeral costs.

They described Ryan as a 'much-loved human being' and a 'respected, high-skilled tradesperson'.

Within seven days the fundraiser reached its goal of $30,000.

"Overwhelming to see the generosity of everyone," wrote Ryan's mother Margaret.

"Your heartfelt thoughts and prayers are helping the family at this difficult time."

Worksafe is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.