Menu
Login
A memorial will be held for Ryan Duffus in Nambucca this Friday.
A memorial will be held for Ryan Duffus in Nambucca this Friday. GoFundMe
News

Community mourns tragic death of 'much-loved' plumber

Jasmine Minhas
by
31st Oct 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:32 PM

THE Nambucca community is in mourning following the tragic death of plumber Ryan Duffus.

A memorial service will be held for Ryan, 26, this Friday from 10am at Lions Lookout, Nambucca Heads.

Ryan, who was working in Perth at the time of his death, was planning to move back to NSW and marry his high school sweetheart Anita Condron next year.

His life was tragically cut short two weeks ago after the trench he was working in at a Mosman Park construction site suddenly began filling with water and mud, believed to be from a burst water main.

According to WAtoday workers frenziedly tried to pull Ryan from the flooding trench, but to no avail.

 

Ryan Duffus and Anita Condron were set to get married next year.
Ryan Duffus and Anita Condron were set to get married next year. Facebook

Ryan's employer Vivian Plumbing and the Masters Plumbers and Gasfitters Association of WA set up a fundraising page to support the Duffus family with funeral costs.

They described Ryan as a 'much-loved human being' and a 'respected, high-skilled tradesperson'.

Within seven days the fundraiser reached its goal of $30,000.

"Overwhelming to see the generosity of everyone," wrote Ryan's mother Margaret.

"Your heartfelt thoughts and prayers are helping the family at this difficult time."

Worksafe is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

coffs coast coffs harbour editors picks nambucca ryan duffus
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Christmas spirit kicks in

    Christmas spirit kicks in

    News Students are showing generosity and kindness to help others in the lead up to Christmas.

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    News Emerald pup is now a national frisbee champion.

    Recycle for change

    Recycle for change

    News Locals can earn extra funds from containers.

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    News High prices have spread around the Central Highlands.

    Local Partners