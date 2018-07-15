Menu
Login
Lee Gunton, 22, was tragically killed in a car accident on Friday night.
Lee Gunton, 22, was tragically killed in a car accident on Friday night. Claire Letitia Reynolds
Breaking

Community mourns young man killed in 'harrowing' crash

Chloe Lyons
by
15th Jul 2018 1:22 PM

A SMALL Coast town is mourning the death of a 22-year-old man who was tragically killed in a car crash on Friday night.

Lee Gunton died when a silver sedan he was passenger in crashed on Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, while travelling west-bound from Maleny about 8.40pm

The driver, a 39-year-old Nambour man, escaped injury.

Speaking from the crash site, Senior Sergeant Mick Buckley said it was a "harrowing scene".

"(The driver) overtook a number of cars and then left the roadway and impacted a number of trees.

"The car's subsequently been split in two.

"It's not one we come across all that often."

Related Items

crash editors picks fatal lee gunton queensland police service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    News Come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend.

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News Emerald local raising awareness on the importance of donating blood.

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Local Partners