Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COMMUNITY FORUM: Government representatives gather in Moranbah to discuss opportunities to drive future jobs and growth in the region.
COMMUNITY FORUM: Government representatives gather in Moranbah to discuss opportunities to drive future jobs and growth in the region.
News

Community needs the focus of government forum

Contributed
24th Feb 2020 1:00 PM

CAPITALISING on the Year of Indigenous Tourism, meeting the needs of vulnerable youth, and supporting local students – these are all topics for discussion at the second Palaszczuk Government Regional Community Forum for the Mackay, Isaac, Whitsunday region at Moranbah today.

The forum, one of seven being held across regional Queensland, brings local community members together with government representatives to discuss opportunities to drive future jobs and growth in the region.

Discussions will centre on skills and training, drought and water security, support for small business, emerging industries, tourism including indigenous tourism and access to government services.

Assistant Minister for State Development Julieanne Gilbert said discussion at the first Mackay, Isaac, Whitsunday Forum in October 2019 helped shape a Local Action Plan for the region to capitalise on the Year of Indigenous Tourism, develop local, place-based approaches to meet the needs of vulnerable youth and support students studying locally.

“Mackay Isaac Whitsunday Forum members will work with the Queensland Government’s Office for Rural and Regional Queensland to consider what outcomes are most important to the local community and to develop local action plans,” she said.

Ms Gilbert said the forum would include a visit to the Moranbah Youth and Community Centre, which was funded jointly by the Queensland Government and the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance, to meet representatives from the Moranbah and District Support Services and Long-term Accommodation in Moranbah Inc about services provided at the new facility.

The visit also includes a presentation from Goonyella Riverside Mine, BHP about the future of work and mine restoration.

“The forum members will also hear about the Year of Indigenous Tourism, the extension to the Year of Outback Tourism, and how the Palaszczuk Government is seeking to improve the delivery of services to Queenslanders,” she said.

The Mackay, Isaac, Whitsunday Forum will be chaired by Member for Mackay and Assistant Minister for State Development Julieanne Gilbert, who will be joined by Ministers Shannon Fentiman and Dr Anthony Lynham.

This is the second in a series of forums, with forums also taking place in Mareeba, Winton, Cloncurry, Gladstone, Cherbourg and Roma.

A third round of forums will be held across rural and regional locations including Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region in May.

community groups isaac regional council job growth local support palaszczuk government regional community forums
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to pump billions into CQ and NQ regions

        premium_icon Plan to pump billions into CQ and NQ regions

        Politics BILLIONS of dollars in State Government royalties would have to be spent in North, Far North and Central Queensland under an ambitious plan.

        Wet week ahead: Cooling rain a relief for CQ

        premium_icon Wet week ahead: Cooling rain a relief for CQ

        Weather Light showers forecast all week as rain cools off hot and sticky CQ

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        premium_icon Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        News Final farewell for soldier, father, philanthropist and friend