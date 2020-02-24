Community needs the focus of government forum

COMMUNITY FORUM: Government representatives gather in Moranbah to discuss opportunities to drive future jobs and growth in the region.

COMMUNITY FORUM: Government representatives gather in Moranbah to discuss opportunities to drive future jobs and growth in the region.

CAPITALISING on the Year of Indigenous Tourism, meeting the needs of vulnerable youth, and supporting local students – these are all topics for discussion at the second Palaszczuk Government Regional Community Forum for the Mackay, Isaac, Whitsunday region at Moranbah today.

The forum, one of seven being held across regional Queensland, brings local community members together with government representatives to discuss opportunities to drive future jobs and growth in the region.

Discussions will centre on skills and training, drought and water security, support for small business, emerging industries, tourism including indigenous tourism and access to government services.

Assistant Minister for State Development Julieanne Gilbert said discussion at the first Mackay, Isaac, Whitsunday Forum in October 2019 helped shape a Local Action Plan for the region to capitalise on the Year of Indigenous Tourism, develop local, place-based approaches to meet the needs of vulnerable youth and support students studying locally.

“Mackay Isaac Whitsunday Forum members will work with the Queensland Government’s Office for Rural and Regional Queensland to consider what outcomes are most important to the local community and to develop local action plans,” she said.

Ms Gilbert said the forum would include a visit to the Moranbah Youth and Community Centre, which was funded jointly by the Queensland Government and the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance, to meet representatives from the Moranbah and District Support Services and Long-term Accommodation in Moranbah Inc about services provided at the new facility.

The visit also includes a presentation from Goonyella Riverside Mine, BHP about the future of work and mine restoration.

“The forum members will also hear about the Year of Indigenous Tourism, the extension to the Year of Outback Tourism, and how the Palaszczuk Government is seeking to improve the delivery of services to Queenslanders,” she said.

The Mackay, Isaac, Whitsunday Forum will be chaired by Member for Mackay and Assistant Minister for State Development Julieanne Gilbert, who will be joined by Ministers Shannon Fentiman and Dr Anthony Lynham.

This is the second in a series of forums, with forums also taking place in Mareeba, Winton, Cloncurry, Gladstone, Cherbourg and Roma.

A third round of forums will be held across rural and regional locations including Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region in May.