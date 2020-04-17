Community on board with driveway dawn services

IMPORTANT TRADITION: Anzac Day will be very different across the country this year in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown. (Picture: Patrick Gee)

CENTRAL Highlands residents have jumped on board the driveway movement to show their support for the Australian Defence Force on Anzac Day.

While the traditional commemoration services are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, people can still pay their respects.

RSL Queensland has suggested all Australians stand at the end of their driveways at 6am on Anzac Day to observe one minute’s silence.

Emerald mum Suszanne Withers said her family would be out the front of their house on Saturday, April 25.

“We will definitely be on our steps at 6am,” she said.

“It’s the only way we can still say thank you, and that’s important.

“It’s also important the next generation never forgets the sacrifices that were given for them to have the life they have today.”

Mrs Withers said she was glad to see so many community members showing their support for the idea on community Facebook pages.

“I think it’s extremely good people are participating, showing their respects even in hard times,” she said.

“It shows people will still be there for each other, for their traditions and beliefs, even when times are tough.”

Central Highlands Regional Council chief executive officer Scott Mason recently announced the cancellation of all Anzac services across the region.

He said they were cancelled in the interest of public safety and instead encouraged residents to honour all Australians and New Zealanders lost in armed conflicts by joining the driveway movement.

“If Federal and State government restrictions and guidelines allow on the day, we welcome people across the Central Highlands to be part of this,” Mr Mason said.

People are also invited to tune into the Anzac Day dawn service being held at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

It will be broadcast on live television across Australia by the ABC and streamed online at www.abc.net.au from 5.30am.

Visit the ABC website or RSL Queensland for more information.