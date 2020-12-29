Community organisations urged to apply for regional grants

Community organisations in Capricornia are urged to apply for regional grants. Picture: Contributed

Community organisations in Capricornia are being urged to apply for regional grants with the release of guidelines for Round Five of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said communities in the region had faced a tough year with bushfires, drought and the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged them to apply for the grants.

“The Australian Government is here for our communities, we have the funding and we are ready to support them for as long as it takes through dedicated initiatives such as the Building Better Regions Fund,” she said.

“Throughout rural and regional Australia, we have $100 million of targeted support for tourism-related infrastructure to get regional tourism back on its feet, while maintaining $100 million for broader community infrastructure and investment.

“Our region has already benefited from previous rounds of the Building Better Regions Fund with investments in crucial projects, driving economic growth in Central Queensland and delivering lasting benefits to our local communities.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the launch of the program guidelines meant prospective applicants could begin planning their project applications for assessment.

“The Australian Government is supporting regional communities across the nation with a particular focus in this round on regional tourism,” he said.

“This funding will create jobs and drive economic growth in our rural and remote communities at a time it is needed most.”

Applications open on 12 January 12, 2021 and close on March 5.

Successful applicants are expected to be announced in mid-2021.