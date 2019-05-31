Community pays tribute to Jamie

LOVER AND A FIGHTER: Jamie Lyngkuist fought for what he believed in.

LOVER AND A FIGHTER: Jamie Lyngkuist fought for what he believed in.

JAMIE Edward Lyngkuist, (25-2-1971 to 19-5-2019), husband of Nicole, and father to Benny and Maddie, sadly passed away on May 19.

Jamie was a loving father and husband and well-known member of the Emerald community.

A highly regarded and respected personal trainer, he used his passion for mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting as a way to support the bigger fight against childhood abuse.

His wife Nicole sent in these words about Jamie.

Saying goodbye to my high school sweetheart is the saddest thing ever.

He was a Sapphire boy and I a Rubyvale girl.

We were total opposites but we were a perfect match together for 31 years.

Jamie made lasting friendships and touched so many lives.

He was tough, loud and spoke his mind whilst showing respect to all.

He was a home-body and cherished his privacy with his family, just hanging out together.

Jamie had a true passion for MMA fighting and fitness.

Fighting in the cage was a release for him from all his childhood pain.

Being involved with FACA (Fighters Against Childhood Abuse) meant the world to him.

Jamie loved sharing his life's knowledge of fitness and truly was a one of a kind personal trainer.

Our 31 years together had many ups and downs but we were partners for life.

As our matching tattoos say, 'One life one love'.

Jamie taught our children to be strong, respectful and to believe in themselves.

They will always know how proud a dad he was of them and the love he had for them.

My heart breaks from this loss but our bond is eternal.

Rest in peace my love, Nicole.

Tributes have been flowing in from his friends, family and the community to pay their respects to a much loved member of the community.

Jewels and Tony Lyngkuist:

WE WILL think of you as living in all the hearts of those you touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and you were loved so much.

Chez Randall:

JAMIE, good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget.

You never gave up in life. You were a determined, strong man with lots of passion in life, good times or hard times.

Your courage and the love you had for your family made you be the person you were. You will be missed. Shine brightly in the sky so we all see your smile.

RIP Jamie Lyngkuist.

Chris Gary Morris:

JIMMY, I remember the first time we saw each other at Aftershock.

Out the back of the show I was cornering Luke and also that's when we all became friends, Mikey as well.

Instantly I was like, 'who's this crazy looking bugger warming up'. With that huge beard, tats all over him and built like a brick shut house.

Others were scared to approach you, I was like, 'man I need to get to know this fella'. And I'm so glad I did. We became best of mates and made my life better, and me a better person. The world needs more people like you in it!

I'll miss you like crazy brother. We became best friends from that day. And we always had each other's back.

Warren Davis:

JAMIE Lyngkuist, you were a one in a million bloke. It was an absolute honour to have known you.

Simone Elizabeth Moore:

SUCH a special man with a big heart dedicated to lifting others up. Always a consistent support and encouragement to myself and others. Sadly missed. Heartfelt prayers of comfort and love to your family.

A memorial service will be held this Sunday, 2pm, Emerald Star Hotel function room.