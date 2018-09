The Peace Pole project was unveiled at Clermont's Pioneer Park on Friday, September 21.

THE Clermont Peace Pole project was officially unveiled at Pioneer Park this week.

The community project was launched by Clermont Artslink in a bid to unite groups, clubs, schools and residents through artwork.

Thirty poles were revealed to community members on Friday, September 21, which fell on International Day of Peace.