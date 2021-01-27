Community rallies for family of dad killed in crash

More than $30,000 has been raised in just 24 hours in an outpouring of community support for the grieving family of Adam Lumsden, the Logan man who was tragically killed in a Bracken Ridge car accident on January 23.

The 37-year-old father-of-two was driving home from a game of ice hockey when his car veered off the road, into the front yard of a suburban home on Telegraph Rd, where the vehicle flipped and crashed into a tree at around 10.30pm.

He is survived by his wife, Warner resident Nikki-Lee Holden and their two children, aged five and 15 months old.

Adam Lumsden's tragic death leaves behind two children.

His father, who asked not to be named, said Adam was a dedicated father and "had a beautiful house and a good job" as a carpenter.

Adam's brother-in-law Brent Holden organised the GoFundMe for the family on January 26, stating, "the harsh reality is love and support won't be enough to pay a mortgage and future costs of raising a young family".

Police talk to the father and stepmother of Adam Lumsden, who died after crashing a car on Telegraph Rd, Bracken Ridge, on Sunday January 24th 2021 - Photo Steve Pohlner

"Adam's passing was sudden and tragic, which has been extremely difficult for all his family and friends to comprehend," Mr Holden said.

"I am reaching out for help … no matter how big or small, to go towards the cost of helping Nikki and kids during this horrific time."

Adam Lumsden died after crashing a car on Telegraph Rd, Bracken Ridge, on Sunday January 24th 2021 - Photo Steve Pohlner

An overwhelming public response saw 159 people donate to the family in just over 24 hours.

Their eldest child was due to start prep today.

