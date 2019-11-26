Community rallies relief for fire victims

HELPING HAND: Food Relief workers thank Jose Ormond and the Emerald community for their donations.

HELPING HAND: Food Relief workers thank Jose Ormond and the Emerald community for their donations.

GENEROUS Central Highlanders have banded together to deliver a trailer-load of goods to victims of the Yeppoon bushfires – and it was all coordinated online.

The CH Supporting Yeppoon Fire Victims Facebook page was established with the aim of mustering material support for people in Yeppoon.

Jose Ormond set up the page on November 12.

“I started the group one evening after seeing the devastation the bushfires had caused for those living in Yeppoon,” he said.

“The whole aim of setting up the group was to show our support as a community and to let those affected know that we cared.

“I just knew I had to do something to help.”

A ute and trailer were soon filled with water, non-perishable goods, pet food, clothes, kids toys and toiletries as followers dropped off donations outside Emerald businesses.

Last Friday, everything was delivered to the Food Relief Capricorn Coast base in Yeppoon.

“The ladies at Food Relief were totally overwhelmed at the amount of donations we managed to get together in such a short timeframe,” Mr Ormond said.

“I can’t take the credit as it was the generosity of the Emerald people that made it such a success.

“A big thank you to everyone who gave so generously and a special thanks to the team at Network Rentals Emerald who donated the use of a ute and trailer to take the donations down, and also to Emerald IGA who allowed me to set up a bin for their shoppers to donate.”

Stacey Watson from Food Relief Capricorn Coast thanked the Emerald community for its donation.

“Jose arrived with a trailer and we unloaded what we need,” she said.

“It was overwhelming that someone took their time off — he took the day off work — and he drove in.

Mrs Watson said the food Jose delivered was distributed the next day.

“I’ve given some of the food out already in parcels. Saturday morning we delivered to houses,” she said.

Food Relief Capricorn Coast can be reached on 0468 799 843.