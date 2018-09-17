Community spirit alive

Kayci King, Burnie Finggers and Anna Black at the 2018 Central Highlands Relay for Life.

Kayci King, Burnie Finggers and Anna Black at the 2018 Central Highlands Relay for Life. Kristen Booth

CENTRAL Highlands Relay for Life has wrapped up for another year and the local community has smashed their target.

Central Highlands Relay for Life Chairperson Lisa Conway said the event was a huge success, raising more than the target amount of $35,000.

"We had 21 teams, 274 participants and raised $41,352.86,” she said.

"Highest Fundraising award went to Central Highlands Regional Council for the third year in a row, There is Always Hope & Roses were close competitors coming in second who received a new award 'Relay Rookie', to honour their hard work and dedication over the last few months raising awareness and promoting our event.”

She said the highlights of the event were the Team Relay Races, Don't Forget the Lyric Competition, Trivia game and "our moving Candle light ceremony”.

Other awards:

Best Baton - Medical Misfits

Spirit of Relay - There's always hope & roses

Best dressed Team - Pink Pinks

Best dressed campsite - There's always hope & roses