Community steps up

IN A time of need, the Central Highlands community bands together to help their own.

The 4 Paws for a CQ Cause dog walk was a "roaring success”, raising funds for the previous head nurse and grooming manager at the Maraboon Vet and Pet Resort.

Maraboon Vet Surgery owner Angela Sutherland said it was great to see the amount of support behind the event, allowing them to raise nearly $4000 to help a friend in need.

"The event was a roaring success and we are so thankful to all the volunteers and community for their support,” she said.

"The Central Highland community never disappoints.

"They are always so warm and caring when one of their people needs help.

"It was such a positive uplifting day that everyone enjoyed.

"We had 100 dogs and 240 people attend, in addition to all the volunteers.”

Morgan recently fell sick and has been in the ICU for weeks suffering from seizures, with some lasting up to two-and-a-half hours.

With the bills adding up and her husband Alex unable to work so he can be by her side, Maraboon Vet and Pet Resort teamed with CQ Pet Rescue to raise funds for the couple.

The Emerald community and their dogs enjoyed a great morning at the Botanic Gardens, with a fun walk, raffles and a delicious bake sale among the fund-raisers.

Ms Sutherland said they successfully raised just over $3700 to go straight to Morgan and her family.

"Morgan was so thankful and humbled by everyone's efforts and love,” she said.

"Morgan is still having a lot of medical tests and experimental procedures done.

"Her condition is beyond rare and the doctors are doing everything they can to try to help her, although they are still uncertain of what her long term prognosis is.

"She is unable to work and her husband is having to care for her and thus this money raised helps them pay their bills and focus on her health in her time of need.”

If you were unable to attend the event but want to donate, visit gofundme.com /please-help-morgan -and-alex