Community survey a source of valuable feedback

GREAT INSIGHT: Mayor Kerry Hayes thanks residents for their participation in a recent survey. Contributed

A RECENT survey has shown most residents enjoy living in the Central Highlands.

Central Highlands Regional Council recently conducted a bi-annual community satisfaction survey, which showed 93 per cent of residents love living in the region.

The survey was administered by independent market research consultants Enhance Research and aimed to gather valuable feedback on local government services and facilities.

The consultants made 398 random telephone calls across the region from February 5-22, 2019, with the demographic spread across age, gender and location.

Mayor Kerry Hayes thanked those residents who participated in the survey.

"We sincerely value the views and feedback of our community and are committed to continuously improving our services, infrastructure and facilities in line with community needs and expectations,” Mayor Hayes said.

"I acknowledge those community members that took the time to be involved in this process and am very pleased to see that council has met all three of our key performance indicators.”

The key performance results from the survey were:

71% (target 70%) of residents are satisfied with the level of community facilities and services provided by council.

70% (target >50%) of residents are satisfied with the key characteristics of their community.

93% (target >50%) enjoy living in the Central Highlands region.

Some other major findings of the survey included:

Residents are most satisfied with education (66%), signs and road markings (71%), rubbish collection (78%), sewerage (74%) and libraries (76%).

Three in four residents who contacted council had their query or business adequately answered or resolved.

Satisfaction with rates paid, value for money and the aesthetics of the region have remained stable.

Mayor Hayes said the survey also identified several priority areas for improvement, including some state government services to continue lobbying for.