Community takes over Central Highlands sport

A NEW advisory committee made up of passionate community members and council representatives is ready to kick goals for sport and recreation in the Central Highlands.

The Game Plan is the council's new plan for organised sport in the region, which will be developed and implemented by the committee.

"This 10-year plan outlines the goals and aspirations we have for our sporting clubs, facilities and programs,” Chairperson Cr Alan McIndoe said.

"Our vision is that in 2028 sport will be accessible, inclusive and provide opportunities for all, enriching the lifestyles of our active community.”

Cr McIndoe said the committee was unique, with three community members appointed to positions.

"The Game Plan is not just a council plan - it's for our community and by our community,” he said.

"By having these passionate residents on board we will be able to accurately identify issues and opportunities for organised sport in our region and ensure our local clubs are viable, progressive and empowered.”