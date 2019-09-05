Community the reason for scheme's success

AS A second recycling site opens in town, Emerald's Return-it scheme has been hailed an "absolute showcase” of what the project can do for local communities.

Return-it's Garth Lamb said the scheme was going "really, really well” and a new express drop-off point had been created at the PCYC in Borilla St to complement the existing Glasson St depot.

"I think the scheme does so well because of that whole community involvement - it's hard to replicate that in a suburb in a big city,” Mr Lamb said.

"In Emerald, people educate themselves about what to do and everyone knows everyone.”

He said the incentive-based container refund scheme, Containers for Change, had been operating in Emerald since November.

In May, Rolleston State School with Takarakka Bush Resort recycled 50,000 containers in the largest single return by a school.

The return raised $5000 which the school has been able to spend on a school trip and resources.

WHAT GOES AROUND... Mark Kenafack (Return-It), Rebecca Clifford (Return-It) and customers. Contributed

At Emerald's Glasson St site, people can receive an immediate cash refund and at the new express site at Borilla St, people can leave their recyclables and receive a refund a few days later.

"There's a couple of things that stand out in Emerald and one is the community factor,” Mr Lamb said.

"The whole community is really getting involved. Groups like CQ Pets and Emerald Wildlife are out there getting the bottles and cans from the pubs, bars and caravan parks and dropping them to the sites and raising the money.

"That's why we exist. It is such an awesome scheme in that you're doing a great thing for the environment, you're supporting social groups and helping them do good work, and it's also massive that people are being employed.

"There's a lot to love about it.”

Emerald drop-off points: PCYC, 114 Borilla St: Mon-Fri 10am-5pm;

10 Glasson St: Mon-Fri8am-4pm, Saturday 9am-4pm, Sunday 9am-3pm.