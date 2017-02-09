Community workshop

GAIN pivotal knowledge at a free workshop held by Central Highlands Region Council in partnership with the State Library of Queensland. The workshop cover topics such as developing and delivering public programs through partnership and well as skills for applying for grants. The workshop will be held at the McIndoe Function Centre between 9.30am and 4.00pm, February 7. For more information visit www.centralhighlands.com.au.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.