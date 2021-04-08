Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Commuter chaos: Long delays after multi-vehicle crash

by Rachael Rosel
8th Apr 2021 5:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Motorists heading southbound on the Pacific Motorway have been urged to seek an alternative route after a multi-vehicle crash in Greenslopes has caused almost an hour-long delay.

Traffic is currently backed up for around 9km between Greenslopes and Suncorp Stadium with delays of 50 minutes or more expected.

Traffic backed up on the Pacific Motorway in Woolloongaba.
Traffic backed up on the Pacific Motorway in Woolloongaba.


The crash shut the left lane at Marquis St on ramp and Pacific Motorway, leaving the right and centre open for traffic.

However, cars are bumper-to-bumper across the Riverside Expressway with Coronation Dr and Hale St also affected. Major delays can be expected around Stanley St and Vulture St in Woolloongabba.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 2.55pm on Juliette St and the Pacific Motorway on ramp.

Three people were assessed at the scene with two being transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The M3 is the part of the Pacific Motorway that runs from the Brisbane CBD to Eight Mile Plains before becoming the M1.

The Gateway Motorway is also suffering delays up to 30 minutes for about 16km from Banyo to Bald Hills.

Originally published as Commuter chaos: Long delays after multi-vehicle crash

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ cattle could hold answer to rehoming native animals

        Premium Content CQ cattle could hold answer to rehoming native animals

        Environment “We can manage cattle effectively to meet a range of conservation objectives.”

        What Paradise Lagoons Campdraft will look like in 2021

        Premium Content What Paradise Lagoons Campdraft will look like in 2021

        Whats On The event schedule is slightly smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on...

        ‘We were punished if someone injured themselves’: Miner

        Premium Content ‘We were punished if someone injured themselves’: Miner

        News A worker injured in last year’s Grosvenor mine blast has told an inquiry how labour...

        MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

        Premium Content MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

        Crime Police are appealing for anyone in the community that may have information to come...