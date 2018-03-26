Company reveals details behind CQ mine truck collision today

UPDATE 2PM:

TWO HEAVY vehicle trucks collided at a Central Queensland mine site earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to Callide mine south, near Biloela, around 10.30am..

Callide mine is owned by Batchfire who released a statement through a media spokesman.

"At about 11'clock this morning we had a water truck and a haul truck come into what we found was an unplanned contact at the mine site," the spokesperson said.

"Emergency procedures were immediately implemented and an ambulance was called as a precaution."

"Can report that neither driver was injured, they were both checked out at the scene and they are fine.

"Initial reports that the driver was trapped was probably a misconception, both of the vehicles were large vehicles and had ladder access the contact altered and damaged to the ladder which meant that one of the drivers was unable to leave the cabin of their own free will as there was no ladder."

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said one patient was uninjured and another patient was treated for neck pain on the scene.

It is also understood Queensland Police Service were on scene.

