Competition a swimming success

CHAMPIONS: The CQ Sprints at the Emerald Aquatic Centre.

DESPITE a preceding storm, a weekend Central Queensland swimming carnival turned out to be a wild success.

The 2020 Central Queensland Sprint Championships were held on Saturday, January 18 at the Emerald Aquatic Centre, the home of the Emerald Seals.

A total of 260 people from 22 clubs competed.

Seals president Belinda Guernieri thanked all who came along.

“Thanks for the opportunity for the Emerald Seals to host,” she said.

“It was a great success and we appreciate everyone who travelled to be out here.

“Obviously with the big storm we had Friday morning and the unpredictable weather, there were some concerns, but it turned out to be a great day.

“We didn’t have anyone cancel because of the weather.”

Rocky City swimmers.

Altogether, 260 athletes entered the pool 1043 times.

The day after the competition, 20 high-achieving swimmers attended a clinic to improve their skills.

The Emerald Seals will host its own competition on February 7 and 8, the GJ Lalor Carnival.