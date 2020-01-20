Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHAMPIONS: The CQ Sprints at the Emerald Aquatic Centre.
CHAMPIONS: The CQ Sprints at the Emerald Aquatic Centre.
Sport

Competition a swimming success

Timothy Cox
20th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE a preceding storm, a weekend Central Queensland swimming carnival turned out to be a wild success.

The 2020 Central Queensland Sprint Championships were held on Saturday, January 18 at the Emerald Aquatic Centre, the home of the Emerald Seals.

A total of 260 people from 22 clubs competed.

Photos
View Gallery

Seals president Belinda Guernieri thanked all who came along.

“Thanks for the opportunity for the Emerald Seals to host,” she said.

“It was a great success and we appreciate everyone who travelled to be out here.

“Obviously with the big storm we had Friday morning and the unpredictable weather, there were some concerns, but it turned out to be a great day.

“We didn’t have anyone cancel because of the weather.”

Rocky City swimmers.
Rocky City swimmers.

Altogether, 260 athletes entered the pool 1043 times.

The day after the competition, 20 high-achieving swimmers attended a clinic to improve their skills.

The Emerald Seals will host its own competition on February 7 and 8, the GJ Lalor Carnival.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        News The Central Highlands could experience storms and a heatwave simultaneously.

        Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        premium_icon Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        Health Three other Central Queensland mining communities also to benefit

        COURT: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        premium_icon COURT: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        News A number of people will appear on a range of different charges.

        Tragic end in search for missing woman

        premium_icon Tragic end in search for missing woman

        News Over 100 people had been involved in the wide scale search.