Competition begins

Ipswich residents have brightened their streets with Christmas Lights. Nova Court in Flinders View. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Ipswich residents have brightened their streets with Christmas Lights. Nova Court in Flinders View. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

ISAAC Regional Council is calling residents to light up the town with the announcement of Isaac's Christmas Lights competition.

Mayor Anne Baker said this competition was a great way for the region to share in the Christmas cheer.

"The Isaac Christmas Lights Competition will be held in Clermont, the Isaac Coast, Dysart, Glenden, Middlemount, Moranbah and Nebo,” Councillor Baker said.

"It's one of the best family experiences at Christmas, travelling the streets and seeing the twinkling lights.”

Community Groups and Isaac Regional Council representatives will judge entries as early as November 27.

For all the competition details, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/christmaslights.