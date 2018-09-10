Competitors fine tune their skills for national finals

TIGHT COMPETITION: Emerald's Leanne Caban has enjoyed an outstanding season and took out a Barrel Racing win at the St Brendan's College Rodeo.

TIGHT COMPETITION: Emerald's Leanne Caban has enjoyed an outstanding season and took out a Barrel Racing win at the St Brendan's College Rodeo. Purple Fairy Imagery/Cherie Reev

FROM the current standings, it appears that the battle for the all-round cowgirls, barrel racing and breakaway roping at the Australian Professional Rodeo Association national finals will be some of the closest on record.

Emerald rider Leanne Caban has enjoyed an outstanding season, which she capped off with a barrel racing win at the St Brendan's College, Yeppoon, Rodeo.

Proserpine cowboy Roy Dunn has increased his lead in bull ride standings with a win.

Emerald's Campbell Hodson is in the top three in the all-round standings and boosted his chances of winning a steer wrestling title with victory at Yeppoon.

Clermont rider Strawbs Jones won the bareback from standings' leader Ben Hall.

All money won at the three rodeos in early September has boosted the chances of riders in the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals.

While it is possible to win the title from the 15th and last qualifying position for the national finals, the riders with the most money won on the pro tour have the advantage.

There are no APRA rodeos in the lead-up to the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals on October 24-27, but there will be plenty of competitors practising in the next month to fine tune their form.