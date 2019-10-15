Cornes blasts Power over ‘completely botched’ trade deal

PORT Adelaide great Kane Cornes has roasted his club over its monster trade with St Kilda.

Kornes said the Power had "completely botched" its handling of key position player Dougal Howard, who completed his move to the Saints on Tuesday after signing a five-year contract reported to be worth up to $600,000 per season.

The Power traded young swingman Dougal Howard, veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder, Pick 10 and a future fourth-round selection to the Saints in exchange for Picks 12, 18 and a future third-round pick.

Howard, 23, had three years to run on his contract at Port.

Reports claimed Howard was unsettled after being used as a forward and a defender in 2019, and enticed by the promise of a key defending position at St Kilda in 2020.

Cornes took aim at the Power's list management team both for the decision to allow Howard to leave under contract - and for buckling to St Kilda's terms in negotiations.

Kane Cornes says St Kilda cleaned up.

"They said all along it's going to be a first-round pick or Dougal Howard stays. We spoke to (Port Adelaide head of football) Chris Davies about that and he said Dougal needs to get his head around staying at Port Adelaide," Cornes told Trade Radio on Tuesday afternoon.

"Well, Jason Cripps has absolutely buckled to James Gallagher, who is an inexperienced list manager. In this deal, the Saints have cleaned up.

"You watch Dougal Howard come back and bite Port Adelaide. This guy, I think is a potential future All-Australian and the Saints have got him for next to nothing.

Kane Cornes has a high opinion on Dougal Howard.

"It is time Port Adelaide listened to its members, because they didn't want this deal to happen.

"They could see how talented Dougal Howard is. And yes, he hasn't achieved much yet, but go back and look at what most key defenders of that size have done in the first four years of their career and it will be Dougal Howard tracking ahead of Dylan Grimes and players of that calibre.

"Port Adelaide have completed botched this one in my opinion. They have also slipped back from Pick 10 in the draft, which we know is pretty weak, to Picks 12 and 18. Well done to St Kilda and well done to James Gallagher."

Hard to disagree. StKilda have made out like bandits. They’ve effectively turned pick 6 into pick 10, Howard and Ryder. Two players for a 4 pick slide https://t.co/SJ8TSQ9Kq5 — Martin Pakula (@MartinPakulaMP) October 15, 2019

Not sure WTF is going on at Port Adelaide but reckon St Kilda done pretty well to get Ryder and Howard. Throw in Hill and Saints have kicked some serious arse. — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) October 15, 2019

He said the Saints "cleaned up" in the deal.

"Port Adelaide have let go of a player in his absolute prime," Cornes said.

"Twenty-three years of age, 200cm, 45 games to his name and can play at either end.

"He is a better prospect than Todd Marshall in the forward line. He's a better prospect than most of their key defenders, particularly the undersized ones in defence."