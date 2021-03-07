Concern over more people at airports without masks

PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTION: Mackay residents are reminded anyone travelling on planes must wear a mask on the flight and in the airport.

Mackay residents travelling on planes are reminded to wear masks on the flights and in airport.

This follows three recently positive COVID-19 cases transiting through Brisbane Airport.

Dr Jeannette Young said the mask wearing direction is in place for exactly this reason.

Anyone flying on a plane is reminded to wear a mask at the airport and during the flight. Picture: Alex Coppel.

“We know most of our positive cases are overseas acquired in people travelling to Queensland on planes,” she said.

“This is why the Australian Government mandated mask wearing on planes and in airports, and we have put in place a specific public health direction in Queensland to enforce it.

“It is absolutely critical everyone follows the rules and wears a mask if they’ve got plans to travel.

“While the teams on the ground report a great level of compliance, there has been an increase in people turning up to airports without a mask.

“Not only can you be fined $200 on the spot, it is a safety precaution for you and for the people around you.

“It could be the difference between catching COVID-19 or not.”

Dr Young said: “Recently, we’ve had three positive COVID-19 cases who have had some limited exposure at the Brisbane Airport.

“We have completed our contact tracing for all three and I want to reassure Queenslanders that there is no risk to the public – primarily thanks to mask wearing, social distancing and cleaning processes.”

