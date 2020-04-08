Concern over youth disobeying isolation rules

Young people across the region have been encouraged to embrace technology to avoid the temptation of disobeying the new isolation and social distancing rules.

Branch manager of Emerald PCYC Sergeant Julia Henderson said while everyone was facing the same issues in relation to COVID-19, it was significantly impacting young people in the region.

“It’s restricting access and preventing them from being able to participate in all their normal activities like sports, activities, hanging out with friends, going to the cinema and shops,” she said.

The federal government recently announced the closure of all skate parks, public playgrounds and outside gyms, followed by Queensland government enforcing the two-person limit to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Central Highlands Regional Council were forced to fill the Emerald skatepark with sand after police raised concerns about the towns youth ignoring new rules.

Sgt Henderson said while it was great to see majority of the community doing the right thing, it was important that everyone was abiding by the rules.

“It can be tough for young people to appreciate the seriousness of some issues, but I definitely think most understand this situation, as it impacting every single person and family across the country and the world,” she said.

With school holidays well underway, Sgt Henderson says it’s important for young people to avoid temptation and keep up with friends through technology.

“Stay connected and embrace technology,” she said.

“Young people will always adapt and are great adopters of technology generally, so I encourage them to stay connected to their friends and family.

“It’s a great time to learn a new skill – dust off that old musical instrument, dig up those paintbrushes, start writing a story – embrace the freedom of creativity.”

PCYC have also released a free workout and fitness program called Activ8 @home, which includes high intensity interval training workouts, nutritional advice, exercise tips and more and is a way for people of all ages to remain fit and healthy.

“It’s important that we pull together as a community and support each other through this challenging time,” Sgt Henderson said.

Council will continue to monitor skate parks and public facilities in the region while consulting with police.