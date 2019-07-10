Menu
Login
News

Concerns for missing woman, three children

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Jul 2019 2:24 PM
A woman and three children are missing from Narangba.
A woman and three children are missing from Narangba.

The woman, 40, and the children were last seen at the Narangba Railway Station on Friday, July 5, at about 10.30am and have not contacted family since.

A woman and three children are missing from Narangba.
A woman and three children are missing from Narangba.

"They are believed to be within the north Brisbane area and are most likely travelling on public transport," police said in a statement.

"Police hold concerns for the woman and children as this is out of character.

"The woman is described as Caucasian, 168cm tall, slim build and blonde hair.

"Police hold concerns for her safety and the three children, two girls aged nine and four and a two-year-old boy.

CRIME STOPPERS: 1800 333 000

More Stories

editors picks missing

Top Stories

    Cash back: ATO in meltdown after tax cut

    Cash back: ATO in meltdown after tax cut

    News ATO forced to bring on extra staff to cope with unexpected call volumes.

    Car theft, Moranbah

    Car theft, Moranbah

    News A vehicle has been stolen from Moranbah.

    Life is a journey and she loves it

    Life is a journey and she loves it

    News Passion for family, travel and helping others.

    More rain on the way

    More rain on the way

    News Still "a reasonable amount” of activity in the area.