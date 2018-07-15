Menu
Login
Breaking

Missing teenager found safe and well

15th Jul 2018 7:08 AM

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy reported missing from Maroochydore has been located safe and well.

Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

EARLIER: Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old boy missing from Maroochydore since yesterday.

The boy was last seen on Maroochydore Esplanade at noon.

Police and family have concerns for the welfare of this 13-year-old boy missing from Maroochydore since noon July 14.
Police and family have concerns for the welfare of this 13-year-old boy missing from Maroochydore since noon July 14. Contributed

Police and family hold concerns for his safety as he suffers from a medical condition and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to contact police.

He is described as Caucasian, 186cm tall with a solid build, dark hair and an olive complex.

He was wearing a long sleeved blue and white polo shirt, dark shorts and a dark cap at the time he went missing.

missing child missing person qps
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    News Come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend.

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News Emerald local raising awareness on the importance of donating blood.

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Local Partners