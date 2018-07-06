Menu
Login
A concrete truck was left stuck between two trees after an incident in Tamborine Mountain this morning.
A concrete truck was left stuck between two trees after an incident in Tamborine Mountain this morning.
Breaking

Concrete truck loses control in Coast hinterland

by Britt Ramsey
6th Jul 2018 8:49 AM

A CONCRETE truck was left stuck between two trees after running off the road in the Gold Coast Hinterland this morning.

Just before 6am, the truck driver has lost control and left the road near Eagle Heights Road and Geissman Drive in Tamborine Mountain.

When QFES arrived, the two occupants were out of the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance attended to treat for injuries.
"The damage to the vehicle caused fuel to leak, nothing extensive, and no hoses or foam was used for the clean up, but crews remained on scene," a QAS spokesman said.

"One truck was used to get the truck off the edge, it appeared to be near a steep drop."

A tow truck was used to remove the vehicle from the trees.

One patient was transported to Gold Coast University hospital in a stable condition, with non-life threatening injuries.

Top Stories

    Desert's speediest ready to race to 80

    Desert's speediest ready to race to 80

    Sport Meet one of the many local competitors gearing up for the Queensland Women's Motocross Championship.

    Farmers welcome rain

    Farmers welcome rain

    News Downpours useful but grain growers desperate for more: GRDC.

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    News Springsure man saved by his own history.

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    News NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off this Sunday throughout the region.

    Local Partners