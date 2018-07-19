Confidence in CH region

GOOD SIGNS: Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane and Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar at the recently sold Gregory Crinum Mine.

GOOD SIGNS: Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane and Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar at the recently sold Gregory Crinum Mine. Contributed

MATT Canavan has thrown his support behind the proposed reopening of the Gregory Crinum Mine as a catalyst for employment in the Central Highlands.

The Minister for Resources and Northern Australia was a guest speaker at the Industry and Innovation Forum held this week, reassuring businesses of the renewed confidence in the region following the sale of Gregory Crinum.

"In the last few years, what happens when people get laid off and there's lower economic activity, it hurts house price, it hurts business, not just the workers affected,” he said.

"So we've got renewed confidence, green shoots in the industry, and having Sojitz buy this mine and creating local jobs, it's fantastic.

"It's not just about those 300 jobs, because those 300people will buy homes, will spend at the local shops, the kids will go into local schools and that's fantastic for our region.

"So I can't wait to see what they're doing out there and it's great news for Central Queensland.

"The local area deserves to benefit from the local mines.”

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said the mine was expected to operate for the next 20 years, "providing long-term certainty to local coal families who want to work hard, earn a buck and get ahead”.

Mr Canavan said he wants to ensure the local businesses have confidence.

"There's a whole lot of people that want to shut down the coal industry, want to shut down business in Central Queensland,” he said.

"There's an amazing future for coal, huge jobs for our regions.

"With coal about to be the biggest export again, we as Australians should be backing our product and selling it to the world.”