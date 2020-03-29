CONFIRMED: First case of Coronavirus in Southwest Queensland

CORONAVIRUS has officially reached the Western Downs after a case was confirmed in Miles this afternoon.

It's one of three new cases confirmed in the Darling Downs hospital and health services today, and brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 24. The other cases have been confirmed in Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Warwick.

Queensland wide the number of cases has now reached 625.

To date 3809 Australians have contracted the virus and the national death toll is 14.

