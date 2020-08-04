Confirmed: Knights nab playmaker in huge finals boost

The Newcastle Knights have signed New Zealand Warriors playmaker Blake Green for the remainder of the season in a huge boost to their finals hopes.

The deal was finalised late on Monday night and Green broke the news to Warriors players at a team meeting 9am on Tuesday in Terrigal.

The contract is only until the end of the season.

He will play five-eighth outside Mitchell Pearce at the Knights, allowing Kurt Mann to move to hooker to replace the injured Andrew McCullough.

Blake Green could still end up at the Knights. Picture: Tony Feder/Getty Images

It is a huge boost to the injury-hit Knights who have lost three of their last four games and have slipped to seventh position on the ladder.

Green was off contract at the end of the season at the Warriors.

The 33-year-old playmaker, who has played 172 NRL games, was surprisingly criticised by the club's owner recently.

League immortal Andrew Johns recently slammed the Warriors' decision to offload the five-eighth

"It leaves them without a rudder," Johns said.

"They've always been a club with so much potential, they have such a big team, but they've always lacked direction since Stacey Jones retired.

"Blake Green has done a marvellous job there, he's a really great game manager. He's not one of those players that will win you a game.

"But he keeps them on track. He's the rudder in the ship that keeps them going. Without him, I don't know who organises the team."

Blake Green will play five-eighth outside Mitchell Pearce at the Knights. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

Meanwhile, teenage superstar Joseph Suaalii has been given time and space to make a decision on his future by South Sydney.

Suaalii turned 17 on Saturday and the expectation was that he would make a call on his future, either signing a long-term deal with Souths or pledging his future to rugby union.

In the end, he chose neither as both codes gave him some breathing room to weigh up the biggest decision of his budding career.

Elsewhere, Melbourne managed to get a deal done for former Cronulla centre Ricky Leutele in time for him to help their premiership push.

Leutele has been playing with the Toronto Wolfpack and was cleared to play for the Storm after the players union agreed to relax a clause that demanded he receive a set amount of money this season.

Leutele will leave Manchester with his family in coming days and go into quarantine on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, where the Storm have been based since being forced to relocate from Victoria.

And Gold Coast captain Ryan James is expected to confirm as early as Tuesday that he has taken up a two-year deal from Canberra from next season.

