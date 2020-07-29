Menu
Confirmed virus case at Qld school

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
29th Jul 2020 7:02 AM | Updated: 7:46 AM

 

A staff member at a Queensland private school has tested positive to coronavirus.

Queensland Health confirmed an employee at Park Ridge's Parklands Christian College in Logan returned a positive test Tuesday afternoon.

The school will be closed on Wednesday to allow cleaning and contact tracing.

Parklands Christian College in the Logan suburb of Park Ridge.
The female staffer returned from interstate last week and tested positive for COVID-19 'late yesterday'.

"Queensland Health is working to determine where the virus may have been acquired, including working with the woman to gather necessary information about places she may have visited whilst infectious," a spokesperson told The Courier Mail.

"Vigilance is key to keeping community transmission out of Queensland."

The new case brings the Queensland COVID-19 total to 1077, with six active cases.

"The woman, who is under isolation, tested positive late yesterday after returning from interstate last week," A Queensland Health spokesperson said in a statement.

"The school will temporarily close until further notification to allow for cleaning and work will commence on contact tracing."

It is understood a testing clinic will be established at the Baskerville Sports Centre, at the school, from today.

In a letter to school personnel, obtained by The Courier-Mail¸ Queensland Health urged anyone feeling unwell to 'isolate immediately and avoid contact with others'.

"Queensland Health is currently working closely with the College to assess the situation," the letter said.

"Public Health advice will be provided to people who are identified as close contacts."

Originally published as Confirmed virus case at Qld school

