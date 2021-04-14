Confirmed: When COVID restrictions will ease

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed restrictions will be lifted earlier than planned following the response to the latest outbreak in Brisbane.

It comes as two new cases were detected in hotel quarantine overnight.

Ms Palaszczuk said restrictions would be eased from 6am on Thursday morning - brought forward from lunchtime.

She made the welcome announcement two weeks after the state was plunged into a snap three-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 after two separate clusters emerged from the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

At least 19 cases have been linked to the two clusters, which spread after a doctor and nurse at the hospital became infected while treating a returned traveller.

Ms Palaszczuk thanked Queenslanders for their "mighty job".

"It has not been easy … But by doing that we've kept everyone safe," she said.

"I won't say there won't be future cases where we have to wear masks, I don't know the future, but we are easing restrictions.

"(And) Dr (Jeannette) Young said there are no issues with easing restrictions from 6am (instead of 12pm)."

The Premier reiterated masks should still be worn when people couldn't social distance.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says restrictions will be lifted early. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass

Dancing will be allowed inside and outside and people will now be allowed to gather outside without restrictions.

"We can once again go to pubs and restaurants and stand up and have a drink," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Hospitality businesses have been reminded to apply for the State Government's COVID-19 check-in app which will become mandatory from May 1.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was great news for Queenslanders.

Two new cases were detected in hotel quarantine overnight, which were both acquired in PNG.

There were more than 8000 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

WHAT WILL CHANGE FROM 6AM THURSDAY:

Masks will no longer be mandatory indoors except at airports, but Queenslanders will be encouraged to carry one and wear it on public transport or where social distancing is not possible

Standing will be allowed at pubs and clubs while eating and drinking

Visitors at private residences will increase to 100

Visitors will be permitted at aged care and disability care homes, hospitals and correctional facilities

Dancing at nightclubs and indoor venues will be permitted

Weddings and funerals will be allowed to host 200 guests

Outdoors there will be no restrictions on gatherings

Ticketed venues and open-air stadiums will be able to return to 100 per cent capacity

