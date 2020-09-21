Menu
Police on scene at a serious rollover on Henry St/Burnett Hwy Nanango, September 19, 2020.
News

CONFIRMED: Woman, 72, killed in horror rollover in Nanango

Dominic Elsome
19th Sep 2020 6:19 PM | Updated: 21st Sep 2020 6:12 AM
Police have confirmed a serious traffic crash this morning claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Ambulances and police were called to a serious rollover on the Burnett Highway/Henry St in Nanango at 11.37am today.

The crash was close to the Nanango Police Station.

Paramedics treated a woman at the scene for critical injuries.

Tragically, the driver, a 72-year-old Glan Devon woman, was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said shortly after 11.30am, the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton utility, travelling on Henry Street lost control of the vehicle which then left the road and crashed.

A dog was also in the vehicle and survived.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

