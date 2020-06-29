Confused, drunk miner ends up 80km from home

Connor Howard Devanny faced Emerald Magistrates Court and plead guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while over the general alcohol limit. Picture: iStock

Connor Howard Devanny faced Emerald Magistrates Court and plead guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while over the general alcohol limit. Picture: iStock

AN INTOXICATED 25-year-old miner was woken by police while parked on the side of a highway with no recollection of where he was or how he got there.

About 8pm on March 6, police officers patrolling the Gregory Hwy noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road about 10km north of Emerald, with its engine running and headlights on.

Police approached the vehicle when it was found in the same position with the lights on and engine running about 12.55am on March 7.

Devanny, who was sleeping in the driver’s seat, woke up disoriented with no idea where he was or why he was there, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

Devanny was taken to Emerald hospital and then to the police station where he undertook a breath test and recorded a BAC of 0.072 per cent.

He told police he had been driven from a work camp at Tieri to a Capella pub where he consumed about 10 schooners the previous evening, but didn’t remember driving, the court heard.

He said he had no reason to drive to Emerald.

Devanny, who works in the mining industry, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Magistrate Robert Walker said facts suggested Devanny’s reading would have been significantly higher if he was tested earlier.

Although Mr Walker said he would only use the provided reading to determine the consequences of the offence in what he described as “fairly unusual circumstances”.

Devanny was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from holding a drivers licence for three months. No conviction was recorded.