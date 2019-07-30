Customer fumes over Woolies delivery scattered on front door

WOOLWORTHS says it will be speaking with its transport partner after a delivery customer shared a photo online showing his groceries sprawled at the front of his door.

Dan Farthing said he organised for the delivery to arrive at about the same time as he returned home from a trip.

He selected a crate to bench service for his order, which is intended for deliveries when the person who places the order is home to receive the groceries.

This option allows for the supermarket to negate the need to use plastic bags.

But Mr Farthing was furious with the mess left on his front door and posted a photo to Woolworths' Facebook page along with an angry caption.

"Organised online delivery for our arrival home from an overseas trip and found this left at the door," he said.

"Cheers Woolworths! Won't be shopping with you again!"

He said he "left authority for them to leave it at the door and that's how they left it".

How Mr Farthing found his delivery from Woolworths.

Mr Farthing went on to explain that the delivery hadn't been scattered by an intruder or someone off the street.

"Our mate arrived as the driver was driving out of the driveway and that's how she found it. Unbelievable," he said.

Groceries can be delivered to your home from Woolworths in two options - a crate to bench service or delivery in reusable bags. Mr Farthing had selected the former which is not recommended if the shopper isn't home to meet the delivery.

If the delivery customer selects an option for the items to be left unattended, the order will automatically be delivered in reusable bags.

"We take great pride in our delivery service," a Woolworths spokesperson said in a statement provided to news.com.au. "So we're disappointed to see we didn't live up to these expectations on this order.

"We've contacted the customer to apologise and arranged a full refund on the order in recognition of the poor experience.

"We're also addressing the delivery experience with our transport partner."

Continue the conversation on Twitter @James_P_Hall or james.hall1@news.com.au